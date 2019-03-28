Congresso famiglie di Verona, tutta la verità sul patrocinio del Governo. Campobasso risponde con lo speakers corner di protesta

| di Viviana Pizzi
| Categoria: Attualità
STAMPA

C'è stata molta disinformazione in questi giorni in merito a un sostegno del Governo al World Congress of Families in programma da domani a domenica a Verona. Anche chi sta organizzando contromanifestazioni in tutta Italia, tra le quali lo speakers corner di Campobasso di sabato 30 alle 17 in piazza municipio, non ha avuto le idee chiare fino alla comunicazione che mette finalmente in chiaro le cose. 

Stando alla fonte di The vision questo è ufficialmente accaduto: Mentre una folta schiera di giornali e giornalisti proclamava la revoca di un inesistente patrocinio della Presidenza del Consiglio al World Congress of Families, arrivando addirittura a sostenere che il governo NON patrocina il WCF, gli organizzatori dell’evento si burlavano di questa immotivata, o mal indirizzata, gioia a suon di “bacioni ai rosiconi”. Come più spesso ripetuto anche dagli organizzatori e dal Presidente Giuseppe Conte  il congresso delle famiglie di Verona può vantare il patrocinio del ministro della Famiglia, l’unico che gli sia mai stato concesso. Ad essere stato revocato è invece il logo di Palazzo Chigi, utilizzato “in mancanza di altro logo”. Per questo motivo, ad oggi, sul sito del WCF  campeggia il simbolo della Repubblica Italiana con la dicitura “Ministro per la Famiglia e per le Disabilità”, accompagnato dalla new entry Friuli Venezia Giulia nsomma, l’evento di Verona non solo continua ad essere patrocinato dal governo – per l’ennesima volta: il ministero della Famiglia è parte integrante dell’esecutivo – ma oggi ha anche un’istituzione in più a spalleggiarlo. 

Per visualizzare tutta la documentazione clicca qui

Il chiaro appoggio del Governo al Convegno sulla famiglia è chiaro anche leggendo il programma completo della tre giorni veronese

Friday 29 march / Venerdì 29 marzo

H: 07:45

REGISTRATIONS/ REGISTRAZIONE

Opening Ceremonies / Cerimonia di apertura

H: 09:00

WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION /BENVENUTO E INTRODUZIONE

Brian Brown President of International Organization for the Family

Most RevGiuseppe Zenti Bishop of Verona

Archbishop Antony Orthodox Archbishop of Budapest and Vienna

Allan Carlson John Howard Senior Fellow, Editor of The Natural Family, and Founder of the World Congress of Families

Antonio Brandi Chairman WCFXIII Verona

Alberto Zelger Verona City Councillor and Member  of  the Executive Committee of WCFXIII Verona

Federico Sboarina Mayor of Verona

FLAG HANDOVER& ADDRESS / SCAMBIO DELLE BANDIERE E SALUTI

Cristina Buga Advisor to President of Moldova, Igor Dodon

Rita Manole Charitable Foundation of the First Lady, Din Suflet

Brian Brown President of International Organization for the Family

Federico Sboarina Mayor of Verona

 CHOIR / CORO “MARCELLIANO MARCELLO”

Luca Zaia President Veneto Region

Manuela Lanzarin Coincilor, Veneto Region

Maria Giovanna Maglie Writer and Journalist

Massimilano Fedriga President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region

 H: 10:25 – 10:40

COFFEE BREAK/PAUSA CAFFÈ

Plenary/ Plenaria 1

The Case for Optimism: Europe and the Future of the Family
Il Caso per Ottimismo: l’Europa e il Futuro della Famiglia

 H: 10:45

Steve Turley American scholar, educator and radio host

Ignacio Arsuaga President CitizenGo

Dr. Angela Vidal Gandra da Silva Martins National Secretary of Family in Brazilian Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights

Claudio D’Amico Advisor on International Strategic Activities of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Member of the Executive Committee WCFXIII Verona

Elena Donazzan Councilor for Education, Work and Equal Opportunities fort he Veneto Region

Gianluca Forcolin Vicepresident of the Veneto Region

Elena Milskaya General Director of  “St. Basil the Great” Foundation

Hon. Ambassador Eduard Habsburg-Lothringen Ambassador of Hungary to the Holy See

Katalin Novak Hungarian Minister of Stat for Family, Youth and Internal Affairs

 H: 12:00

PANEL/ TAVOLA ROTONDA

TheNatural Family: Policy and Practice in Europe La Famiglia Naturale: Politiche e Prassi in Europa

Alessandro Sallusti Moderator Director Il Giornale daily

Allan Carlson (USA) John Howard Senior Fellow, Editor of The Natural Family, and Founder of the World Congress of Families

AttilaBeneda (Hungary) Deputy Secretary of State for Family

Pave lUnguryan (Ukraine) Director of All-Ukrainian Family Forum

H: 13:00 – 15:00

EXHIBITHALL, FREETIME / MOSTRE, TEMPO LIBERO

Plenary2 / Plenaria 2

Perspectives and Practice for Promoting Family
Prospettive buone prassi per la promozione della famiglia

H: 17:40

Dr. Marie Phillipe Founder and Director of SOS Détresse

PANEL/ TAVOLAROTONDA

Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs Direttori di Azienda e Imprenditori

Eva Crosetta Moderator

Roberto Brazzale President of Brazzale SpA

Enrico Scio Managing Director of the Panorama Verità Group

H: 18:15

Elder Massimo De Feo General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rafael Hurtado Dominguez Professor, Universidad Panamericana Department of Humanities

Sharon Slater Family Watch International

Giacomo Ciccone President Italian Evangelical Alliance

H: 18:50

END OF DAY / FINE GIORNATA

 

Saturday 30 march / Sabato 30 marzo

 

H. 8:00 REGISTRATIONS / REGISTRAZIONE

Plenary 3/ Plenaria 3

Faith&Europe’s Future
Fede e futuro dell’Europa

H: 09:00

Antonio Brandi Chairman WCFXIII Verona

Don Fortunato Di Noto President METER Onlus Foundation

RevJim Garlow Founder&CEO,WellVersed Inc.

Prince Louis deBourbon Duke of Anjou

H: 09:30

PANEL/ TAVOLA ROTONDA

Religious Leaders Discussion Discussione dei leadereligiosi

Joseph Grabowski Moderator Executive Director, IOF

Most. RevSalvatore Cordileone Archbishop of San Francisco

Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan Syrian Catholic Patriarch of Antioch

Archpriest Smirnov Chairman of the Patriarchal Commission for Family and Motherhood, Patriarchy of Moscow

Sandro Oliveri President, Foundation Chàrisma, Federation of Italian Pentacostal Churches

H: 10:20

PRO VITA&FAMIGLIA DECLARATION /
DICHIARAZIONE PRO VITA&FAMIGLIA

Antonio Brandi Chairman, WCFXIII Verona

Jacopo Coghe Deputy Chairman, WCFXIII Verona

Don Fortunato di Noto President, METER Onlus Foundation

H: 10:30 – 11:00

COFEE BREAK / PAUSA CAFFÈ

Plenary4/Plenaria 4

Perspectives on the Family/
Prospettive globali sulla famiglia

H: 14:10

CONVERSATION /CONVERSAZIONE

Brian Brown and Princess Gloria Von Thurn und ThaxisBrian Brown e la Principessa Gloria Von Thurn und Thaxis

Brian Brown President of International Organization for the Family

Gloria Princess of Thurn and Taxis

H: 14:25

Nicholas Bay MEP, Europe of Nations and Freedom Group Co-Chair

H: 14:35

PANEL/TAVOLAROTONDA

GlobaPerspectives on the Family/
Prospettive Globali sulla Famiglia

Theresa Okafor Moderator President, Foundation for African Cultural Heritage

Lucy Akello MP and Shadow Minister for Family Policy, Uganda

Justin Majawa MP, Malawi and Founder of “Save Orphans Ministry”

Radoš Pejović President of the Council for Family and Social Affairs for Serbian Movement Dveri

ThanasunthornSwangsaleeDeputyDirectorGeneral,Officeof

Women’sAffairsandFamilyDevelopmentinThailand’sMinistryofSocialDevelopmentandHumanSecurity

Veronica Evelyn Director, Proteqt Inc

H: 15:35 – 15:55

COFFEE BREAK / PAUSA CAFFÈ

H: 16:00

Elisabetta Gardini MEP-ForzaItalia

Giorgia Meloni President, Fratelli d’Italia

Katalin Novak Hungarian Minister of State for Family, Youth and International Affairs

Massimo Gandolfini Founder and President Family Day

Antonio Brandi Chairman WCFXIII

Jacopo Coghe Deputy Chairman WCFXIII

Marco Bussetti Italian Minister of Education

Lorenzo Fontana Italian Minister for the Family and Disabilities

Matteo Salvini VicePremier of Italy

H: 17:15

PANEL/ TAVOLA ROTONDA

Protection of Life&Demographic Crisis
Protezione della vita e crisi demografica

Maurizio Belpietro Moderator Director, LaVerità and Panorama

Giancarlo Blangiardo Professor of Demography, University of Milan

Simone Pillon Senator, Vice-President of the Commission for Children and Adolescents

Antonio Maria Rinaldi Professor at the University of Rome

Alessandro Meluzzi Psychiatrist, criminologist and author

Prof. Giovanni Serpelloni Former Head of Department for Anti-drugs Policies, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Italian Government

ANNOUNCEMENTS/ ANNUNCI H: 18:30

END OF DAY/ FINE GIORNATA

 

Sunday 31 march / Domenica 31 marzo

 

Plenary/ Plenaria 5

Closing plenary sesson/
Plenaria di chiusura

H: 09:00

Brian Brown President of International Organization for the Family

Antonio Brandi Chairman of WCFXIII Verona, President of Pro Vita Onlus

Victor Zubarev Deputy Leader, State Duma

Christine VollmePresident, Latin American Alliance for the Family -ALAFA

Ed Martin Phyllis Schafley Eagle Forum

Most RevRaymond Cardinal Burke Patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and Prefect Emiritus of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura

Most RevWalter Cardinal Brandmüller Former President, Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences

Zeljka Markic “In the Name of the Family”, Croatia

John Eastman Henry Salvatori Professor of Law&Community Service at Chapman University Fowler School of Law

H: 10:25

PANEL / TAVOLA ROTONDA

Conversation-Celebrities/ Conversazione-Celebrità

Eva Crosetto Moderator

Sammy Basso Italian Progeria Association

Nicola Legrottaglie Italian soccer star

H: 10:45

Levan Vasadze Georgian businessman and scholar

H: 11:00 – 11:30

COFFEE BREAK / PAUSA CAFFÈ

H: 11:30

PERFORMANCE / SPETTACOLO MUSICALE

H: 12:00

CLOSING REMARKSAND CEREMONY / SALUTI FINALI E CERIMONIA DI CHIUSURA

Federico Sboarina Mayor of Verona

Brian Brown President of the International Organization for the Family

Allan Carlson John Howard Senior Fellow, Editor of The Natural Family, and Founder of the World Congress of Families

Antonio Brandi Chairman, WCFXIII Verona

Jacopo Coghe Deputy Chairman, WCFXIII Verona

H: 12:45

MARCH FOR THE FAMILY/ MARCIA PER LA FAMIGLIA

E' chiaro che ci sono molti esponenti del Governo a patrocinare questo evento, E anche le opposizioni di centrodestra rappresentate da Giorgia Meloni ed Elisabetta Gardini. Giallo svelato quindi. Il Governo coi ministri leghisti è presente a Verona. Il lavoro del Movimento Cinque Stelle di negarlo è solo vano. 

 

Viviana Pizzi

Contatti

redazione@altomolise.net
mob. 333.6506972
Accedi Invia articolo Registrati
Recupera la password

Ricerca Avanzata

Macchina del tempo

Cittanet
Questo sito utilizza cookies sia tecnici che e di terze parti. Continuando la navigazione acconsenti al loro utilizzo - Informativa completa - OK