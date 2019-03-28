Congresso famiglie di Verona, tutta la verità sul patrocinio del Governo. Campobasso risponde con lo speakers corner di protesta

C'è stata molta disinformazione in questi giorni in merito a un sostegno del Governo al World Congress of Families in programma da domani a domenica a Verona. Anche chi sta organizzando contromanifestazioni in tutta Italia, tra le quali lo speakers corner di Campobasso di sabato 30 alle 17 in piazza municipio, non ha avuto le idee chiare fino alla comunicazione che mette finalmente in chiaro le cose.

Stando alla fonte di The vision questo è ufficialmente accaduto: Mentre una folta schiera di giornali e giornalisti proclamava la revoca di un inesistente patrocinio della Presidenza del Consiglio al World Congress of Families, arrivando addirittura a sostenere che il governo NON patrocina il WCF, gli organizzatori dell’evento si burlavano di questa immotivata, o mal indirizzata, gioia a suon di “bacioni ai rosiconi”. Come più spesso ripetuto anche dagli organizzatori e dal Presidente Giuseppe Conte il congresso delle famiglie di Verona può vantare il patrocinio del ministro della Famiglia, l’unico che gli sia mai stato concesso. Ad essere stato revocato è invece il logo di Palazzo Chigi, utilizzato “in mancanza di altro logo”. Per questo motivo, ad oggi, sul sito del WCF campeggia il simbolo della Repubblica Italiana con la dicitura “Ministro per la Famiglia e per le Disabilità”, accompagnato dalla new entry Friuli Venezia Giulia nsomma, l’evento di Verona non solo continua ad essere patrocinato dal governo – per l’ennesima volta: il ministero della Famiglia è parte integrante dell’esecutivo – ma oggi ha anche un’istituzione in più a spalleggiarlo.

Per visualizzare tutta la documentazione clicca qui

Il chiaro appoggio del Governo al Convegno sulla famiglia è chiaro anche leggendo il programma completo della tre giorni veronese

Friday 29 march / Venerdì 29 marzo

H: 07:45

REGISTRATIONS / REGISTRAZIONE

Opening Ceremonies / Cerimonia di apertura

H: 09:00

WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION /BENVENUTO E INTRODUZIONE

} Brian Brown President of International Organization for the Family

} Most Rev. Giuseppe Zenti Bishop of Verona

} Archbishop Antony Orthodox Archbishop of Budapest and Vienna

} Allan Carlson John Howard Senior Fellow, Editor of The Natural Family, and Founder of the World Congress of Families

} Antonio Brandi Chairman WCFXIII Verona

} Alberto Zelger Verona City Councillor and Member of the Executive Committee of WCFXIII Verona

} Federico Sboarina Mayor of Verona

FLAG HANDOVER& ADDRESS / SCAMBIO DELLE BANDIERE E SALUTI

} Cristina Buga Advisor to President of Moldova, Igor Dodon

} Rita Manole Charitable Foundation of the First Lady, Din Suflet

} Brian Brown President of International Organization for the Family

} Federico Sboarina Mayor of Verona

CHOIR / CORO “MARCELLIANO MARCELLO”

} Luca Zaia President Veneto Region

} Manuela Lanzarin Coincilor, Veneto Region

} Maria Giovanna Maglie Writer and Journalist

} Massimilano Fedriga President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region

H: 10:25 – 10:40

COFFEE BREAK /PAUSA CAFFÈ

Plenary 1 / Plenaria 1

The Case for Optimism: Europe and the Future of the Family

Il Caso per Ottimismo: l’Europa e il Futuro della Famiglia

H: 10:45

} Steve Turley American scholar, educator and radio host

} Ignacio Arsuaga President CitizenGo

} Dr. Angela Vidal Gandra da Silva Martins National Secretary of Family in Brazilian Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights

} Claudio D’Amico Advisor on International Strategic Activities of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Member of the Executive Committee WCFXIII Verona

} Elena Donazzan Councilor for Education, Work and Equal Opportunities fort he Veneto Region

} Gianluca Forcolin Vicepresident of the Veneto Region

} Elena Milskaya General Director of “St. Basil the Great” Foundation

} Hon. Ambassador Eduard Habsburg-Lothringen Ambassador of Hungary to the Holy See

} Katalin Novak Hungarian Minister of Stat for Family, Youth and Internal Affairs

H: 12:00

PANEL / TAVOLA ROTONDA

T he Natural F amily: Po licy and Pra ctice in Eur ope La Famiglia Naturale: Politiche e Prassi in Europa

} Alessandro Sallusti Moderator Director Il Giornale daily

} Allan Carlson (USA) John Howard Senior Fellow, Editor of The Natural Family, and Founder of the World Congress of Families

} AttilaBeneda (Hungary) Deputy Secretary of State for Family

} Pave lUnguryan (Ukraine) Director of All-Ukrainian Family Forum

H: 13:00 – 15:00

EXHIBIT HALL, FREE TIME / MOSTRE, TEMPO LIBERO

Plenary 2 / Plenaria 2

P e rspect i v es and Practice for Promoting F a mily

Prospettive e buone prassi per la promozione della famiglia

H: 17:40

} Dr. Marie Phillipe Founder and Director of SOS Détresse

PANEL / TAVOLAROTONDA

Business Lea ders & Entrepreneurs Direttori di Azienda e Imprenditori

} Eva Crosetta Moderator

} Roberto Brazzale President of Brazzale SpA

} Enrico Scio Managing Director of the Panorama Verità Group

H: 18:15

} Elder Massimo De Feo General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

} Rafael Hurtado Dominguez Professor, Universidad Panamericana Department of Humanities

} Sharon Slater Family Watch International

} Giacomo Ciccone President Italian Evangelical Alliance

H: 18:50

END OF DAY / FINE GIORNATA

Saturday 30 march / Sabato 30 marzo

H. 8:00 REGISTRATIONS / REGISTRAZIONE

Plenary 3/ Plenaria 3

Faith &Europe’s Future

Fede e futuro dell’Europa

H: 09:00

} Antonio Brandi Chairman WCFXIII Verona

} Don Fortunato Di Noto President METER Onlus Foundation

} Rev. Jim Garlow Founder&CEO,WellVersed Inc.

} Prince Louis deBourbon Duke of Anjou

H: 09:30

PANEL / TAVOLA ROTONDA

Religious Leade rs Discussion / Discussione dei leader religiosi

} Joseph Grabowski Moderator Executive Director, IOF

} Most. Rev. Salvatore Cordileone Archbishop of San Francisco

} Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan Syrian Catholic Patriarch of Antioch

} Archpriest Smirnov Chairman of the Patriarchal Commission for Family and Motherhood, Patriarchy of Moscow

} Sandro Oliveri President, Foundation Chàrisma, Federation of Italian Pentacostal Churches

H: 10:20

PRO VITA&FAMIGLIA DECLARATION /

DICHIARAZIONE PRO VITA&FAMIGLIA

} Antonio Brandi Chairman, WCFXIII Verona

} Jacopo Coghe Deputy Chairman, WCFXIII Verona

} Don Fortunato di Noto President, METER Onlus Foundation

H: 10:30 – 11:00

COFEE BREAK / PAUSA CAFFÈ

Plenary4/Plenaria 4

Perspectives on the Family /

Prospettive globali sulla famiglia

H: 14:10

CONVERSATION /CONVERSAZIONE

B rian B rown and Princess G l oria Von T hurn und Tha xis / B rian B rown e la Principessa Gloria Von Thurn und Thaxis

} Brian Brown President of International Organization for the Family

} Gloria Princess of Thurn and Taxis

H: 14:25

} Nicholas Bay MEP, Europe of Nations and Freedom Group Co-Chair

H: 14:35

PANEL /TAVOLAROTONDA

G l oba l P erspecti v es on t he F amily /

Prospettive Globali sulla Famiglia

} Theresa Okafor Moderator President, Foundation for African Cultural Heritage

} Lucy Akello MP and Shadow Minister for Family Policy, Uganda

} Justin Majawa MP, Malawi and Founder of “Save Orphans Ministry”

} Radoš Pejović President of the Council for Family and Social Affairs for Serbian Movement Dveri

} ThanasunthornSwangsaleeDeputyDirectorGeneral,Officeof

Women’sAffairsandFamilyDevelopmentinThailand’sMinistryofSocialDevelopmentandHumanSecurity

} Veronica Evelyn Director, Proteqt Inc

H: 15:35 – 15:55

COFFEE BREAK / PAUSA CAFFÈ

H: 16:00

} Elisabetta Gardini MEP-ForzaItalia

} Giorgia Meloni President, Fratelli d’Italia

} Katalin Novak Hungarian Minister of State for Family, Youth and International Affairs

} Massimo Gandolfini Founder and President Family Day

} Antonio Brandi Chairman WCFXIII

} Jacopo Coghe Deputy Chairman WCFXIII

} Marco Bussetti Italian Minister of Education

} Lorenzo Fontana Italian Minister for the Family and Disabilities

} Matteo Salvini VicePremier of Italy

H: 17:15

PANEL / TAVOLA ROTONDA

Prot ection of Lif e &Demographic Crisis

Protezione della vita e crisi demografica

} Maurizio Belpietro Moderator Director, LaVerità and Panorama

} Giancarlo Blangiardo Professor of Demography, University of Milan

} Simone Pillon Senator, Vice-President of the Commission for Children and Adolescents

} Antonio Maria Rinaldi Professor at the University of Rome

} Alessandro Meluzzi Psychiatrist, criminologist and author

} Prof. Giovanni Serpelloni Former Head of Department for Anti-drugs Policies, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Italian Government

ANNOUNCEMENTS / ANNUNCI H: 18:30

END OF DAY / FINE GIORNATA

Sunday 31 march / Domenica 31 marzo

Plenary 5 / Plenaria 5

Closing plenary sesson /

Plenaria di chiusura

H: 09:00

} Brian Brown President of International Organization for the Family

} Antonio Brandi Chairman of WCFXIII Verona, President of Pro Vita Onlus

} Victor Zubarev Deputy Leader, State Duma

} Christine Vollmer President, Latin American Alliance for the Family -ALAFA

} Ed Martin Phyllis Schafley Eagle Forum

} Most Rev. Raymond Cardinal Burke Patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and Prefect Emiritus of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura

} Most Rev. Walter Cardinal Brandmüller Former President, Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences

} Zeljka Markic “In the Name of the Family”, Croatia

} John Eastman Henry Salvatori Professor of Law&Community Service at Chapman University Fowler School of Law

H: 10:25

PANEL / TAVOLA ROTONDA

Conv e rsat ion -Celebrities / Conversazione-Celebrità

} Eva Crosetto Moderator

} Sammy Basso Italian Progeria Association

} Nicola Legrottaglie Italian soccer star

H: 10:45

} Levan Vasadze Georgian businessman and scholar

H: 11:00 – 11:30

COFFEE BREAK / PAUSA CAFFÈ

H: 11:30

PERFORMANCE / SPETTACOLO MUSICALE

H: 12:00

CLOSING REMARKSAND CEREMONY / SALUTI FINALI E CERIMONIA DI CHIUSURA

} Federico Sboarina Mayor of Verona

} Brian Brown President of the International Organization for the Family

} Allan Carlson John Howard Senior Fellow, Editor of The Natural Family, and Founder of the World Congress of Families

} Antonio Brandi Chairman, WCFXIII Verona

} Jacopo Coghe Deputy Chairman, WCFXIII Verona

H: 12:45

MARCH FOR THE FAMILY / MARCIA PER LA FAMIGLIA

E' chiaro che ci sono molti esponenti del Governo a patrocinare questo evento, E anche le opposizioni di centrodestra rappresentate da Giorgia Meloni ed Elisabetta Gardini. Giallo svelato quindi. Il Governo coi ministri leghisti è presente a Verona. Il lavoro del Movimento Cinque Stelle di negarlo è solo vano.