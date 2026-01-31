La voce di Springsteen contro le ingiustizie: Streets of Minneapolis in memoria di Alex Pretti e Renée Good

Il cantautore ha dedicato il brano "alla gente di Minneapolis, ai nostri innocenti vicini immigrati e in memoria di Alex Pretti e Renée Good", i due cittadini statunitensi uccisi dagli agenti dell'ICE nella città del Minnesota. Ha concluso con una raccomandazione: "Restate liberi"
IL TESTO
Ecco il testo della canzone Streets of Minneapolis di Bruce Springsteen:
Down Nicollet Avenue
A city aflame fought fire and ice
‘Neath an occupier’s boots
King Trump’s private army from the DHS
Guns belted to their coats
Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law
Or so their story goes
Against smoke and rubber bullets
By the dawn’s early light
Citizens stood for justice
Their voices ringing through the night
And there were bloody footprints
Where mercy should have stood
And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets
Alex Pretti and Renee Good
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
Here in our home they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Trump’s federal thugs beat up on
His face and his chest
Then we heard the gunshots
And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead
Their claim was self defense, sir
Just don’t believe your eyes
It’s our blood and bones
And these whistles and phones
Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Crying through the bloody mist
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Now they say they’re here to uphold the law
But they trample on our rights
If your skin is black or brown my friend
You can be questioned or deported on sight
In chants of ICE out now
Our city’s heart and soul persists
Through broken glass and bloody tears
On the streets of Minneapolis
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
Here in our home they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Ecco la traduzione del testo della canzone Streets of Minneapolis di Bruce Springsteen:
Attraverso il ghiaccio e il freddo dell’inverno
Lungo Nicollet Avenue
Una città in fiamme ha combattuto fuoco e ghiaccio
Sotto gli stivali di un occupante
L’esercito privato di Re Trump del DHS
Con le armi allacciate ai cappotti
È venuto a Minneapolis per far rispettare la legge
O almeno così raccontano la storia
Contro fumo e proiettili di gomma
Alle prime luci dell’alba
I cittadini si sono schierati per la giustizia
Le loro voci risuonavano nella notte
E c’erano impronte di sangue
Dove avrebbe dovuto esserci pietà
E due morti lasciati a morire su strade innevate
Alex Pretti e Renee Good
Oh nostra Minneapolis, sento la tua voce
Cantare attraverso la nebbia insanguinata
Prenderemo posizione per questa terra
E per lo straniero in mezzo a noi
Qui nella nostra casa hanno ucciso e vagato
Nell’inverno del ’26
Ricorderemo i nomi di coloro che sono morti
Per le strade di Minneapolis
I criminali federali di Trump lo hanno picchiato
In faccia e sul petto
Poi abbiamo sentito gli spari
E Alex Pretti giaceva sulla neve, morto
La loro accusa era di legittima difesa, signore
Semplicemente non credete ai vostri occhi
Sono il nostro sangue e le nostre ossa
E questi fischietti e telefoni
Contro le sporche bugie di Miller e Noem
Oh nostra Minneapolis, sento la tua voce
Che piange attraverso la nebbia insanguinata
Ricorderemo i nomi di coloro che sono morti
Per le strade di Minneapolis
Ora dicono di essere qui per far rispettare la legge
Ma calpestano i nostri diritti
Se la tua pelle è nera o marrone, amico mio
Puoi essere interrogato o deportato a vista
Nei cori dell’ICE ora in circolazione
Il cuore e l’anima della nostra città persistono
Attraverso vetri rotti e lacrime di sangue
Per le strade di Minneapolis
Oh nostra Minneapolis, sento la tua voce
Cantare attraverso la nebbia insanguinata
Qui nella nostra casa hanno ucciso e vagato
Nell’inverno del ’26
Prenderemo posizione per questa terra
E per lo straniero in mezzo a noi
Ricorderemo i nomi di coloro che sono morti
Per le strade di Minneapolis
Ricorderemo i nomi di coloro che sono morti
Per le strade di Minneapolis